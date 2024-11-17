News & Insights

EQ Resources Expands with Tungsten Metals Acquisition

November 17, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited is set to expand its global footprint by acquiring the Tungsten Metals Group, which operates the largest ferrotungsten plant outside China, located in Vietnam. This strategic acquisition is expected to enhance EQR’s diversification and vertical integration across the tungsten supply chain, aligning with its goal to become a leading western producer of tungsten-related products. The move is anticipated to provide significant synergies and capitalize on favorable pricing dynamics in the ferrotungsten market.

