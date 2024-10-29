News & Insights

EP&T Global Ltd. Sees Strong Cash Flow Growth

October 29, 2024 — 08:27 pm EDT

EP&T Global Ltd. (AU:EPX) has released an update.

EP&T Global Ltd. reported a substantial 26% increase in cash receipts to $4.9 million for the quarter ending September 2024, compared to the same period last year. The company’s strategic improvements have resulted in a positive net operating cash inflow of $0.5 million, highlighting their effective capital management and growth-focused approach. With ongoing investments in new customer projects, EP&T continues to strengthen its position in the building energy optimization market.

