EP&T Global Ltd. Sees Strong Cash Flow Growth

EP&T Global Ltd. (AU:EPX) has released an update.

EP&T Global Ltd. reported a substantial 26% increase in cash receipts to $4.9 million for the quarter ending September 2024, compared to the same period last year. The company’s strategic improvements have resulted in a positive net operating cash inflow of $0.5 million, highlighting their effective capital management and growth-focused approach. With ongoing investments in new customer projects, EP&T continues to strengthen its position in the building energy optimization market.

For further insights into AU:EPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.