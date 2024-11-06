Epsilon Energy’s Mixed Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Epsilon Energy (EPSN) has released an update.

Epsilon Energy reported mixed results for Q3 2024, with a notable increase in oil production and revenues despite a decline in gas production and midstream earnings. The company returned $2 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, while also realizing gains on certain financial swaps.

For further insights into EPSN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.