Epsilon Energy’s Mixed Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Epsilon Energy (EPSN) has released an update.
Epsilon Energy reported mixed results for Q3 2024, with a notable increase in oil production and revenues despite a decline in gas production and midstream earnings. The company returned $2 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, while also realizing gains on certain financial swaps.
