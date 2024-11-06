News & Insights

Epsilon Energy’s Mixed Q3 2024 Financial Performance

November 06, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Epsilon Energy (EPSN) has released an update.

Epsilon Energy reported mixed results for Q3 2024, with a notable increase in oil production and revenues despite a decline in gas production and midstream earnings. The company returned $2 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, while also realizing gains on certain financial swaps.

