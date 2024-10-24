Eprcomunicazione Achieves Top Legality Rating in Italy

Eprcomunicazione S.P.A. Societa’ Benefit (IT:EPRB) has released an update.

Eprcomunicazione Soc. Benefit Spa has been awarded the highest legality rating of three stars by the Italian Competition Authority, highlighting its commitment to ethical business practices. This recognition places Eprcomunicazione among a select group of companies that excel in corporate governance and compliance.

