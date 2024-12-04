News & Insights

Epiroc upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at Barclays

December 04, 2024 — 04:30 am EST

Barclays analyst Vlad Sergievskii double upgraded Epiroc (EPOKY) to Overweight from Underweight with a price target of SEK 205, up from SEK 170. In 2025, European capital goods face slow 3% sales growth, even before factoring in tariff risk, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the large caps “are pricey” while electrification, marine and gold are among the few growth areas.

