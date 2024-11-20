E.P.H. S.p.A. Enhances Share Management with Grouping

ePRICE S.p.A. (IT:EPH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

E.P.H. S.p.A. is proceeding with a share grouping operation, consolidating every 5,000 existing shares into 1 new share to simplify share management and enhance market liquidity, without altering the overall share capital. This move is designed to support the conversion of a convertible bond loan and involves engaging Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A. to handle any share fractions arising from this operation.

For further insights into IT:EPH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.