E.P.H. S.p.A. Enhances Share Management with Grouping

November 20, 2024 — 09:56 am EST

ePRICE S.p.A. (IT:EPH) has released an update.

E.P.H. S.p.A. is proceeding with a share grouping operation, consolidating every 5,000 existing shares into 1 new share to simplify share management and enhance market liquidity, without altering the overall share capital. This move is designed to support the conversion of a convertible bond loan and involves engaging Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A. to handle any share fractions arising from this operation.

