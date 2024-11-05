Eos Energy in energy storage pact with City Utilities of Springfield, Missouri

Eos Energy (EOSE) Enterprises announced a new customer agreement with City Utilities CU to provide 216 MWh of energy storage for two project sites in Missouri. “This new agreement with City Utilities demonstrates a great partnership designed to deliver safe technology to the citizens of Springfield, while achieving key deliverables for the municipality. It also marks Eos’ largest municipal order to date and our first in the state of Missouri,” said Justin Vagnozzi, Senior Vice President of Global Sales. “Our uniquely nonflammable battery energy storage system technology will be an asset for CU as they expand their capabilities and leverage a reliable, safe U.S.-made storage system to manage rising energy demands.”..This landmark project marks a significant step forward in Eos’ mission to deliver innovative, sustainable energy storage solutions while expanding further into the municipal customer segment.

