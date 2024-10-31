enVVeno Medical reports Q3 EPS (35c) vs. (45c) last year

“We are working diligently to collect and analyze the definitive data that we need to complete our PMA application seeking approval from the FDA for the VenoValve and we look forward to releasing that data to the public,” commented Robert Berman, CEO of enVVeno Medical (NVNO). “We are getting closer to seeing the results from all of the time and effort we have spent over the past 6 years, and it is an exciting time for everybody affiliated with our Company.”

