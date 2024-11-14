News & Insights

Stocks

Environmental Group Adjusts FY25 EBITDA Growth Forecast

November 14, 2024 — 01:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Environmental Group Limited (AU:EGL) has released an update.

The Environmental Group Limited (EGL) has announced a downward revision in its FY25 Normalised EBITDA growth expectations from 25% to between 10-15%, due to material cost overruns in its Baltec IES business unit. This update is expected to have a significant impact on EGL’s stock valuation. The company has confirmed compliance with ASX listing rules and promptly disclosed this information upon quantification.

For further insights into AU:EGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.