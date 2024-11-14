Environmental Group Adjusts FY25 EBITDA Growth Forecast

Environmental Group Limited (AU:EGL) has released an update.

The Environmental Group Limited (EGL) has announced a downward revision in its FY25 Normalised EBITDA growth expectations from 25% to between 10-15%, due to material cost overruns in its Baltec IES business unit. This update is expected to have a significant impact on EGL’s stock valuation. The company has confirmed compliance with ASX listing rules and promptly disclosed this information upon quantification.

