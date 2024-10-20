Environmental Clean Technologies Unveils New Project Plans

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (AU:ECT) has released an update.

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited presented their latest initiatives at the AGM, focusing on their COLDry Fertiliser Project, aiming to capitalize on emerging trends in the clean technology sector. The company emphasized its commitment to leveraging market opportunities and addressing challenges in the global coal and steel industries. Investors are advised to consider market conditions and potential risks as they evaluate ECT’s growth prospects.

