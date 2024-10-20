Environmental Clean Technologies Forms Joint Venture for Fertiliser Project

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (AU:ECT) has released an update.

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with ESG Agriculture to advance its COLDry Lignite-Nitrogen Fertiliser Project, marking a significant step towards commercialisation. The project, aiming to produce 30,000 tonnes of lignite-nitrogen fertiliser annually, offers a sustainable solution by reducing urea usage and enhancing crop yields. With field trials set to begin, the company is securing non-dilutive financing to support its expansion and operational goals.

