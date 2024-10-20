News & Insights

Stocks

Environmental Clean Technologies Forms Joint Venture for Fertiliser Project

October 20, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (AU:ECT) has released an update.

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with ESG Agriculture to advance its COLDry Lignite-Nitrogen Fertiliser Project, marking a significant step towards commercialisation. The project, aiming to produce 30,000 tonnes of lignite-nitrogen fertiliser annually, offers a sustainable solution by reducing urea usage and enhancing crop yields. With field trials set to begin, the company is securing non-dilutive financing to support its expansion and operational goals.

For further insights into AU:ECT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.