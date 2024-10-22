ENT. The 14 Best Side Hustles We’ve Learned About So Far This Year

More than one in three U.S. adults earn money from a side gig, according to a Bankrate survey, and the reasons are pretty straightforward. In a struggling economy, side hustles are a smart way to diversify income. Some have found that they can even make money from their hobbies.

How can your side hustle make you money in a crowded market? Rather than focusing on well-known options like freelance writing or ridesharing, you might try something more obscure. Here are 14 side hustles you’ll want to check out this year.

1. AI Prompt Engineering

With AI tools like ChatGPT changing how we work, businesses and individuals look for people who can craft the proper prompts. In a survey of enterprise-scale companies (more than 1,000 employees), 42% report using AI actively. In addition, 40% are investigating or experimenting with AI but have not yet deployed their models.

A prompt engineer isn’t necessarily a tech wizard. However, they require creativity, problem-solving skills, and the ability to communicate clearly with AI models.

How it works: Whether automating workflows or enhancing chatbots, you’re helping AI achieve better outcomes. To get started, check out platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, Indeed, or ZipRecruiter.

2. Virtual Real Estate Agent for the Metaverse

We couldn’t have imagined virtual real estate even a few years ago. Yes, it’s a thing, and it’s booming. An analysis on ExpertMarketResearch.com estimated the metaverse real estate market value at $1.69 billion in 2023. According to forecasters, it will rise to $59.38 billion by 2032 at a compound annual rate of 48.6%. Some platforms where virtual land sales are on the rise are Decentraland, The Sandbox, and even Roblox.

How it works: As a virtual real estate agent, you sell, buy, or lease virtual properties for your clients. You’ll also handle negotiations, guide clients through the process, and assist businesses or individuals in establishing a presence online.

3. NFT Curator or Advisor

The world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) can be overwhelming. And that’s where NFT curators and advisors come into play. This side hustle has grown into a lucrative niche, whether you help collectors find the next big digital artwork or help artists market their NFT collections.

How it works: As a freelance advisor, you can work independently or collaborate with businesses looking to break into the NFT market. Your role might also involve setting up collections for creators or advising buyers.

4. Online Course Tester

Globally, the online education market is projected to grow by 8.56% (2024-2029), with a market volume of $279.30 billion in 2029. Simply put, this industry is thriving. To ensure their content is flawless before launch, course creators are willing to pay testers to review their online content.

How it works: Many platforms or creators will hire you to test their courses, including coding, business skills, creative writing, and self-improvement. As an online course tester, you review the content for errors, suggest improvements, and ensure everything runs smoothly.

5. Voiceover Acting for Virtual Assistants

By 2028, voice will be a $40 billion channel. As such, companies are always looking for new voices to keep things fresh with AI assistants like Alexa and Siri. Enter voiceover acting, where you lend your voice to virtual assistants, apps, and interactive experiences.

How it works: There are companies that hire you to record scripts, phrases, or even entire conversations which are used to train AI systems and create immersive experiences.

6. Writing on HubPages

Whether you have knowledge or stories to share, HubPages offers a unique platform for you to make money with through your writing. You can make money writing poetry, life advice, or how-to guides.

How it works: After publishing your work, you should begin to see regular payouts in the $50 to $100 range per month. Building a following, however, may take time. Consistent contributions will pay off in the long run.

7. Solving Medical Cases with CrowdMed

For those who love shows like “House” and love research, CrowdMed lets you help solve medical cases in real-time. Even better? It’s not necessary to be a doctor, just good at analyzing information.

How it works: CrowdMed tackles complex medical problems by crowdsourcing. When your insights solve the mystery, you earn commissions.

8. AI-Based Art Creation

There’s a revolution happening in the art world thanks to AI tools. Programs like DALL·E and Deep Dream let you make unique, one-of-a-kind art without requiring any traditional skills. You can sell these AI-generated pieces as digital prints, NFTs, or even physical merchandise like t-shirts or coffee mugs.

How it works: In response to prompts, an AI produces artwork based on those ideas. The finished product can then be sold on platforms like Etsy, Redbubble, or Printful.

9. Earning Commissions through Referrals

You can earn rewards by referring friends and family to a company’s products or services through referral programs. If you have a large social circle, it’s a simple and effective way to generate passive income.

How it works: Robinhood, Webull, and Ebates are just a few examples of products or services with solid referral programs. By referring someone, you both get rewards, and those commissions can add up quickly.

10. Eco-Friendly Consultant

With the shift toward greener practices, eco-friendly consultants have become increasingly valuable. As such, consultants help companies and individuals reduce their carbon footprints, adopt sustainable practices, and even achieve LEED certifications.

How it works: As a green expert, you’ll provide advice to companies on how to become more eco-friendly. You might conduct sustainability audits, recommend eco-friendly technologies, or offer energy-efficient building solutions.

11. Discord Moderator

Why not get paid for the time you spend on Discord? To ensure that community guidelines are followed, many servers with high traffic hire moderators.

How it works: It is your responsibility as a moderator to keep discussions civil, to answer questions, and to enforce community rules. Most large servers, especially those in NFT or gaming communities, pay mods for their work.

12. Professional Cuddler

Professional cuddling is an unusual but growing trend. But, it shouldn’t be surprising since one in two Americans reports feeling lonely these days. With these sessions, clients can relax and unwind in a comfortable environment, relieving stress and combatting loneliness.

How it works: In a controlled and platonic environment, professional cuddlers offer one-on-one sessions. Platforms like Cuddlist and Cuddle Comfort can help you get started as a professional cuddler.

13. Owning a Vending Machine Route

Owning a vending machine route can be a great opportunity for individuals who don’t mind a little manual work and tinkering with machines. But, once your machines are installed, it’s mostly hands-off.

How it works: In addition to purchasing vending machines, you must find strategic locations for them, maintain them, and restock them as needed. Your earning potential increases as you own more machines.

14. Home Office Ergonomics Consultant

According to a study by Upwork, 22% of the American workforce will work remotely by 2025. Because remote work has become the norm, workers all over the world are looking for ways to improve their home offices.

How it works: Your role will be to analyze clients’ home office setups and give them advice on the best chair position, desk height, monitor placement, and more in order to ensure that their workspace is efficient and comfortable.

Final Thoughts

You’ll want to do your due diligence with any adventure in side gigs you may want to explore. But taking advantage of new and exciting side hustle opportunities offers individuals new and exciting ways to explore their passions and make extra money — even with a full-time job. Whether you’re passionate about technology, creativity, wellness, or something completely different, there’s a side hustle for you.

