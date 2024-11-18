News & Insights

Ensurge Micropower Expands Share Capital Amid Innovation

November 18, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Ensurge Micropower (ENMPF) has released an update.

Ensurge Micropower ASA has successfully converted a NOK 1,500,000 convertible loan into 3,003,131 new shares, boosting its share capital to NOK 350,114,738.50. This move supports Ensurge’s development of ultrathin, flexible solid-state lithium microbatteries, ideal for wearable devices and IoT applications. With a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Silicon Valley, Ensurge is poised to innovate in expanding markets.

