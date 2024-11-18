Ensurge Micropower Expands Share Capital Amid Innovation

Ensurge Micropower (ENMPF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Ensurge Micropower ASA has successfully converted a NOK 1,500,000 convertible loan into 3,003,131 new shares, boosting its share capital to NOK 350,114,738.50. This move supports Ensurge’s development of ultrathin, flexible solid-state lithium microbatteries, ideal for wearable devices and IoT applications. With a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Silicon Valley, Ensurge is poised to innovate in expanding markets.

For further insights into ENMPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.