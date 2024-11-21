ENRG Elements Secures $2.2M for Uranium Projects

Kopore Metals Ltd (AU:EEL) has released an update.
ENRG Elements Limited has successfully raised $2.2 million through its Entitlement Offer, signaling strong investor confidence as the company advances its uranium and copper exploration projects. The funds will propel further exploration in Niger and Canada, unlocking potential value for shareholders. Directors’ participation underscores the commitment to enhancing the company’s asset portfolio.
