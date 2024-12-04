News & Insights

EnQuest PLC Enhances Share Management Strategy

December 04, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has repurchased over 51 million of its own shares since April, with 703,219 shares bought back just on December 3, 2024. This move, conducted through Merrill Lynch, reflects a strategy to manage share capital, with a portion of shares retained for the Employee Benefit Trust and the rest canceled. Investors should note the updated total voting rights post-cancellation, which now stands at approximately 1.86 billion shares.

