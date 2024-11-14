EnQuest Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has repurchased 132,067 of its ordinary shares across various trading platforms, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company’s buyback efforts since April have resulted in the acquisition of over 46 million shares, enhancing shareholder value by retaining a portion for future treasury operations and cancelling the rest. This move adjusts the total voting rights to approximately 1.87 billion shares, reflecting a strategic approach to managing its share capital.

For further insights into GB:ENQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.