EnQuest Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 02:54 am EST

Enquest (GB:ENQ) has released an update.

EnQuest PLC has repurchased 132,067 of its ordinary shares across various trading platforms, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company’s buyback efforts since April have resulted in the acquisition of over 46 million shares, enhancing shareholder value by retaining a portion for future treasury operations and cancelling the rest. This move adjusts the total voting rights to approximately 1.87 billion shares, reflecting a strategic approach to managing its share capital.

