Enphase Energy launches new home energy systems in Romania

November 04, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Enphase Energy (ENPH) announced the launch of its most powerful Enphase Energy System to-date, featuring the new IQ(R) Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters, for customers in Romania. The new Enphase Energy System with the IQ Battery 5P offers a significantly improved experience for homeowners and installers. It enables configurations ranging from 5 to 60 kWh with more power, resilient wired communication, and an improved commissioning experience

