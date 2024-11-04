Enphase Energy launches new home energy systems in Romania

Enphase Energy (ENPH) announced the launch of its most powerful Enphase Energy System to-date, featuring the new IQ(R) Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters, for customers in Romania. The new Enphase Energy System with the IQ Battery 5P offers a significantly improved experience for homeowners and installers. It enables configurations ranging from 5 to 60 kWh with more power, resilient wired communication, and an improved commissioning experience

