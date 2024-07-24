Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, highlighting a 70.7% decline from $1.47 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents per share by 12.2%.



Including one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 8 cents per share, which significantly deteriorated from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.09.



The year-over-year deterioration can be attributed to a double-digit decline in second-quarter 2024 revenues compared to the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

Enphase Energy’s second-quarter revenues of $303.5 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $314 million by 1.8%. The top line also declined 57.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $711.1 million.

Enphase Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Enphase Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote

Operational Update

The company’s shipments amounted to approximately 608.3 megawatts-direct current (MWdc) or 1,402,602 microinverters and 120.2 MW hours of Enphase IQ Batteries.



Enphase Energy’s adjusted gross margin expanded 90 basis points year over year to 47.1%.



Adjusted operating expenses dropped 16.8% year over year to $81.7 million.



The adjusted operating income totaled $61.1 million, down 73.5% from $230.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Details

Enphase Energy generated cash and cash equivalents worth $252.1 million as of Jun 30, 2024 compared with $288.7 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $127.1 million as of Jun 30, 2024 compared with $269.2 million in the prior-year period.

Q3 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, ENPH expects revenues in the range of $370-$410 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $408.1 million, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Enphase Energy expects shipments in the range of 160-180 MW hours of IQ batteries for the third quarter.

Adjusted operating expenses are expected between $79 million and $83 million. This excludes approximately $59 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related amortization and restructuring.

The adjusted gross margin is expected in the range of 47%-50%, excluding stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition-related amortization.

Zacks Rank

Enphase Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Solar Releases

First Solar, Inc. FSLR is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First Solar’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.67 per share, which calls for an increase of 44.3% from the prior year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLR’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $946.2 million, which implies an improvement of 16.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Sunnova Energy International NOVA is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 31 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sunnova Energy’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 54 cents per share, which indicates an improvement from the prior-year quarter’s reported loss of 74 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOVA’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $220.3 million, which implies a rise of 32.4% from the prior year quarter’s reported figure.



Nextracker Inc. NXT is slated to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nextracker’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share, which suggests growth of 37.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXT’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $618.1 million, which calls for an improvement of 29% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.