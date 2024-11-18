News & Insights

Enphase Energy begins shipments for IQ Battery 5Ps produced in the U.S.

November 18, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Enphase Energy (ENPH) announced initial shipments of IQ Battery 5Ps produced in the United States that can help projects qualify for the Domestic Content Bonus Credit. The Domestic Content Bonus Credit is a tax credit that aims to encourage manufacturing and clean energy deployments in the United States as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. The domestic content bonus tax credit is only available to commercial asset owners, which includes commercial businesses adding solar and PPA/lease providers who own residential solar and battery projects. Projects using Enphase microinverters and batteries supplied from contract manufacturing partners in the United States, as well as a small amount of additional U.S.-made solar racking equipment, could qualify for the tax credits.

