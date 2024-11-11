Enphase Energy announces new DIY permit plan feature on Solargraf

Enphase Energy (ENPH) announced a new do-it-yourself, DIY, permit plan feature on Solargraf, its cloud-based design, proposal, and permitting software platform for solar installers in the United States. The DIY permitting feature uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate the complex solar and battery permitting process, which can help reduce the time required to produce full permit plans by up to 95%.

