Enovix completes $100M equity offering

Enovix (ENVX) completed a secondary equity offering. On Friday November 1, the Company received approximately $96M net of fees related to the transaction. As a result, the Company now expects to close 2024 with cash levels of approximately $245M, compared to the prior expectation of $150M.

