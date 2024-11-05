Enovix completes $100M equity offering

Enovix (ENVX) completed a secondary equity offering. On Friday November 1, the Company received approximately $96M net of fees related to the transaction. As a result, the Company now expects to close 2024 with cash levels of approximately $245M, compared to the prior expectation of $150M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ENVX:
- Enovix downgraded at Janney after poorly-communicated capital raise
- Enovix downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/31/2024, According to Top Analysts
- Enovix 10.4M share Spot Secondary priced at $9.60
- Enovix announces $100M common stock offering
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.