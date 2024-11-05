News & Insights

Stocks
ENVX

Enovix completes $100M equity offering

November 05, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Enovix (ENVX) completed a secondary equity offering. On Friday November 1, the Company received approximately $96M net of fees related to the transaction. As a result, the Company now expects to close 2024 with cash levels of approximately $245M, compared to the prior expectation of $150M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ENVX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.