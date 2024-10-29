News & Insights

Enova Mining Reveals Promising Drilling Results

October 29, 2024 — 01:08 am EDT

Enova Mining Limited (AU:ENV) has released an update.

Enova Mining Limited has made significant progress in its CODA North project in Brazil, completing 62 drilling holes and discovering high-grade rare earth mineralization. The company has also enhanced its geological capabilities and developed plans for further exploration, demonstrating a strong commitment to advancing its mineral projects. Enova’s latest activities highlight promising opportunities in rare earth elements, drawing attention from investors keen on the mining sector.

