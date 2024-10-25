ENN Energy Sees Growth in Integrated Energy and Gas Sales

ENN Energy Holdings (HK:2688) has released an update.

ENN Energy Holdings has reported a significant 21.4% increase in its integrated energy sales volume for the first nine months of 2024, reaching 29,668 million kWh, alongside a modest 4.8% rise in retail gas sales. Despite a decrease in newly-developed residential households, the company is expanding its natural gas and integrated energy projects, aligning with China’s economic transformation and carbon neutrality goals. ENN is leveraging intelligent services and customer insights to drive high-quality growth and meet the rising energy demands.

For further insights into HK:2688 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.