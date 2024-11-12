News & Insights

Enlivex Advances Allocetra Trial for Knee Osteoarthritis

November 12, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

Enlivex (ENLV) has released an update.

Enlivex Therapeutics has commenced the next phase of its Allocetra trial, enrolling and dosing the first 10 patients in a Phase II study aimed at treating moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis. This trial advances from a successful Phase I, focusing on the safety and efficacy of Allocetra injections, which could potentially revolutionize treatment for this prevalent condition. With knee osteoarthritis affecting millions and lacking effective treatments, Enlivex’s progress is a significant development in the biopharmaceutical space.

