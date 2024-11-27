Eni S.p.A. Expands Treasury Share Buyback Program

Eni SPA (E) has released an update.

Eni S.p.A. recently purchased 3,625,800 treasury shares on the Euronext Milan, making up 0.11% of its share capital, at an average price of 13.7897 euros per share. This acquisition, part of a larger buyback program, aims to enhance shareholder returns beyond regular dividend distributions. Since the start of the buyback program, Eni has acquired 73,700,284 shares, representing 2.24% of its share capital.

