News & Insights

Stocks

Eni S.p.A. Expands Treasury Share Buyback Program

November 27, 2024 — 02:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eni SPA (E) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eni S.p.A. recently purchased 3,625,800 treasury shares on the Euronext Milan, making up 0.11% of its share capital, at an average price of 13.7897 euros per share. This acquisition, part of a larger buyback program, aims to enhance shareholder returns beyond regular dividend distributions. Since the start of the buyback program, Eni has acquired 73,700,284 shares, representing 2.24% of its share capital.

For further insights into E stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

E

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.