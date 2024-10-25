Eni and SERI Industrial Join Forces in Battery Sector

Seri Industrial S.p.A. (IT:SERI) has released an update.

Eni and SERI Industrial have signed an agreement to explore a joint venture aimed at developing a lithium-iron-phosphate battery supply chain for electric mobility and energy storage. This initiative, which includes plans for a production plant in Brindisi and battery recycling, could bolster industrial growth in Southern Italy and support the energy transition. It represents a strategic move to strengthen SERI Industrial’s position in the battery market and leverage Eni’s capabilities in decarbonization technologies.

For further insights into IT:SERI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.