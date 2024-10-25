News & Insights

Eni and SERI Industrial Join Forces in Battery Sector

October 25, 2024 — 01:58 am EDT

Seri Industrial S.p.A. (IT:SERI) has released an update.

Eni and SERI Industrial have signed an agreement to explore a joint venture aimed at developing a lithium-iron-phosphate battery supply chain for electric mobility and energy storage. This initiative, which includes plans for a production plant in Brindisi and battery recycling, could bolster industrial growth in Southern Italy and support the energy transition. It represents a strategic move to strengthen SERI Industrial’s position in the battery market and leverage Eni’s capabilities in decarbonization technologies.

