Engie SA Reports Strong 9M 2024 Performance

November 07, 2024 — 02:21 am EST

Engie SA (FR:ENGI) has released an update.

Engie SA reported robust performance for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong growth in its renewables sector, adding 2.3GW with a commitment to reach 4GW by year-end. The company secured a major power transmission concession in Brazil, reflecting its strategic shift towards electricity infrastructure. Engie also confirmed its financial guidance, expecting earnings at the higher end of its forecast range.

