EnGene Names Joan Connolly Chief Technology Officer, Anthony Cheung Chief Scientific Officer

October 21, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, announced Monday the appointment of Joan Connolly as Chief Technology Officer and member of the corporate leadership team.

In addition, enGene Co-Founder and former CTO, Anthony Cheung, will transition to the role of Chief Scientific Officer, succeeding James Sullivan.

Connolly holds more than 30 years experience across CMC development for large and small molecules, manufacturing management, regulatory filings, and product commercialization, as well as supply chain, logistics and sourcing, and procurement.

In her most recent role, Connolly served as Chief Technology Officer of Albireo Pharma, Inc. Prior to Albireo, she held senior roles at Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., ImClone Systems Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Ron Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of enGene said, "She brings significant experience in managing the technical operations required to drive a late-stage clinical asset through to commercialization, which will be critical as we complete the pivotal portion of the LEGEND study of detalimogene and anticipate filing our BLA in mid-2026."

