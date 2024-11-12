Enervit S.p.A. Prepares for Shareholders’ Meeting

Enervit S.p.A. (IT:ENV) has released an update.

Enervit S.p.A., a leader in sports and functional nutrition, has released documentation for its upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting where proposals to amend its Articles of Association will be discussed. The company continues to emphasize high-quality production and sustainable practices, generating a turnover of 85.4 million euros in 2023.

