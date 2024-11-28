Enero Group Sees Active Trading by Perennial

Enero Group Limited (AU:EGG) has released an update.
Enero Group Limited has seen significant trading activity by Perennial Value Management Limited, with a series of market transactions resulting in a slight change in voting power from 13.76% to 14.77%. The transactions involve multiple buys and sells by various financial institutions, reflecting active interest and investment in Enero’s stock. Investors may find this activity indicative of potential future movements in the company’s stock performance.
