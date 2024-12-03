EnergyPathways Raises Capital Through Warrant Exercise

Dial Square Investments PLC (GB:EPP) has released an update.

EnergyPathways PLC, a company focused on energy transition, has announced the exercise of 450,000 warrants, resulting in a capital raise of £22,500. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM by December 9, 2024, which will increase the company’s total share capital to over 167 million shares. This development offers shareholders new opportunities for investment and reflects the company’s ongoing growth strategy.

