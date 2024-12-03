News & Insights

Stocks

EnergyPathways Raises Capital Through Warrant Exercise

December 03, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dial Square Investments PLC (GB:EPP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EnergyPathways PLC, a company focused on energy transition, has announced the exercise of 450,000 warrants, resulting in a capital raise of £22,500. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM by December 9, 2024, which will increase the company’s total share capital to over 167 million shares. This development offers shareholders new opportunities for investment and reflects the company’s ongoing growth strategy.

For further insights into GB:EPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.