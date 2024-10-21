Energy Technologies Limited’s Listed Options Near Expiry

Energy Technologies Limited (AU:EGY) has released an update.

Energy Technologies Limited has announced that its 25 million listed options, traded under ASX code EGYO and exercisable at $0.20 each, will expire on October 31, 2024. The options are currently out of the money, with the company’s shares last trading at $0.03, which may deter investors from exercising them before the expiration date. The official quotation of these options on the ASX will cease on October 25, 2024.

For further insights into AU:EGY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.