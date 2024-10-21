News & Insights

Energy Technologies Limited’s Listed Options Near Expiry

October 21, 2024 — 03:42 am EDT

Energy Technologies Limited (AU:EGY) has released an update.

Energy Technologies Limited has announced that its 25 million listed options, traded under ASX code EGYO and exercisable at $0.20 each, will expire on October 31, 2024. The options are currently out of the money, with the company’s shares last trading at $0.03, which may deter investors from exercising them before the expiration date. The official quotation of these options on the ASX will cease on October 25, 2024.

