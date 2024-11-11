News & Insights

Energy S.p.A. Expands Stake in EnergyInCloud

November 11, 2024 — 01:20 pm EST

Energy SpA (IT:ENY) has released an update.

Energy S.p.A. has strengthened its strategic position by acquiring an additional 13.5% stake in its subsidiary EnergyInCloud S.r.l., enhancing its capabilities in energy management services. This move, expected to cost up to 20,000 Euros, is aimed at retaining key employees and reinforcing the company’s market presence. The Board also updated criteria for evaluating director independence, ensuring robust governance in line with regulatory changes.

