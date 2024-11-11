Energy S.p.A. Expands Stake in EnergyInCloud

Energy SpA (IT:ENY) has released an update.

Energy S.p.A. has strengthened its strategic position by acquiring an additional 13.5% stake in its subsidiary EnergyInCloud S.r.l., enhancing its capabilities in energy management services. This move, expected to cost up to 20,000 Euros, is aimed at retaining key employees and reinforcing the company’s market presence. The Board also updated criteria for evaluating director independence, ensuring robust governance in line with regulatory changes.

For further insights into IT:ENY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.