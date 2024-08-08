Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Dips 9% Post Q2 Earnings: How to Play It?

Shares of Energy Fuels UUUU have dipped 9.4% since it reported second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 2. Despite beating estimates, investors were disappointed that the year-over-year revenue increase did not translate into improved profitability for the company. The dispute over shipments from the Pinyon mine fueled concerns that the company might not meet its 2024 production guidance. This, along with falling uranium prices, pushed the stock to a 52-week low of $4.19 on Aug 5.

The stock has somewhat recovered to close at $4.45 on Aug 7. Year to date, UUUU shares have declined 36.7% against an increase of 2.5% for the industry. It has also lagged the broader Zacks Basic Materials sector’s decline of 9.1% and the S&P 500’s climb of 9.2%.

UUUU's YTD Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Does this dip present a buying opportunity? To understand the situation, it is crucial to examine the factors contributing to this decline, analyze second-quarter results and evaluate the company's investment potential.

Q2 Expectations: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues was pegged at $3.85 million, indicating a 44% year-over-year slump. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ second-quarter bottom line was pinned at a loss of 6 cents per share.

Q2 Reality: The company’s revenues improved 27% year over year to $8.72 million, handily beating the consensus estimate. Energy Fuels sold 100,000 pounds of uranium concentrate for $85.90 per pound on the spot market, which had not been factored into the consensus estimate. The company reported a quarterly loss of 4 cents per share, wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 3 cents.

The loss resulted from transaction costs related to the Donald Project joint venture, the pending acquisition of Base Resources and recurring operating expenses.

Noteworthy Developments in Q2: Energy Fuels signed a long-term sales contract with a U.S. nuclear utility, marking the fourth one in its portfolio.

In June, the company achieved commercial production of 'on spec' separated rare earth elements (REE) at its White Mesa mill in Utah. Its new "Phase 1" REE separation circuit can generate around 850-1,000 metric tons of separated neodymium-praseodymium per year, making it one of the world's largest commercial REE separation circuits, with the exception of China.

In April, the company inked a deal to acquire Base Resources to increase its focus on REE, uranium and heavy mineral sand production. In June, Energy Fuels formed a joint venture with Astron to develop and operate the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project in Australia. It will be a significant, low-cost source of REE for the company.

Upbeat Outlook: Energy Fuels expects to produce 150,000-500,000 pounds of finished uranium in 2024 from stockpiled alternate feed materials and newly mined ore. It intends to achieve this by ramping up production at the Pinyon Plain, La Sal and Pandora mines to an annual run-rate of 1.1-1.4 million pounds of uranium by the end of 2024.

The company does not have any contract sales scheduled for the remaining part of the year. It will continue to look for opportunities to sell uranium on the spot market to take advantage of any price increase.

Debt-Free Balance Sheet: As of Jun 30, 2024, Energy Fuels had $200.94 million of working capital, including $24.59 million of cash and cash equivalents, $146.66 million of marketable securities (interest-bearing securities and uranium stocks), $23.52 million of inventory and no debt. This is commendable compared with the industry’s debt-to-capital ratio of 29.1%. Meanwhile, its peer Cameco Corporation CCJ has a debt-to-capital ratio of 18.5%.

Few Near-Term Concerns

Potential Shipment Delays From Pinyon: Energy Fuels has temporarily paused ore shipments from its Pinyon mine in Arizona. This was in response to concerns raised by the Navajo nation regarding the transport of radioactive materials through the Navajo lands. Even though efforts are underway to address these issues, the delay would put the company’s production guidance at risk. It might also increase costs if the company has to look for other transport routes.

Mismatch Between Revenue & Earnings Growth: The company’s trailing 12 months’ revenues as of Jun 30, 2024, was around $46 million, marking a 50% year-over-year increase. The company reported a loss of 17 cents for this period compared with the year-ago loss of 21 cents. Operating and SG&A expenses have been high due to its business enhancement efforts.

The chart below shows the trend in Energy Fuels’ revenues and earnings over the past three years. UUUU has seen a 3-year CAGR of 256% in its top line, whereas the bottom line witnessed a CAGR of 6.6%.

UUUU’s Revenue Trend in Past 3 Years



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UUUU’s Earnings Trend in Past 3 Years



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

China’s Dominance in REE is Concerning: Energy Fuel’s endeavors to grow the REE business are being perceived as risky, given that the market is dominated by China.

Decline in Uranium Prices: Uranium prices are currently around $81 per pound, the lowest level in nine months, as the world’s top uranium miner Kazatomprom recently raised its production guidance for the year. This dispelled supply concerns in the near term. The commodity’s prices have declined 10.22% year to date.

Valuation Looks Stretched

Energy Fuels is currently trading at a forward sales multiple of 5.73, well above the industry average of 2.98. The company is, however, cheaper than peers Cameco and Uranium Energy’s UEC price-to-sales ratios of 10.6 and 17.18, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Energy Fuels’ Long-Term Story Intact

Earnings Estimates for 2025 Suggest Turnaround

Earnings estimates for Energy Fuels for 2024 have been unchanged following the second-quarter results. The estimate for 2024 is pegged at a loss of 11 cents for 2024, which suggests a slight improvement from the loss of 12 cents reported in 2023.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has moved down in the past 60 days to 9 cents. Notwithstanding the downward activity, this indicates a return to profitability for the company.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Uranium Demand Prospects Solid

The demand for uranium is surging due to factors like growing electricity needs, decarbonization efforts and data center expansion. Uranium is the fuel for carbon-free, emission-free, baseload nuclear power, one of the cleanest forms of energy in the world. In early May, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act into law, which will go into effect on Aug 11, 2024, and extend through 2040. This law bans Russian uranium imports and earmarks $2.7 billion to bolster the development of the domestic uranium-processing industry.

Underinvestment in uranium mining operations over the past decade has led to a structural deficit between global production and uranium requirements. This is anticipated to widen further. As existing mines deplete resources, new production will be needed to meet existing and future demand.

We, thus, believe that the recent downtrend in uranium prices is temporary, and supply pressure and solid demand fundamentals point to higher sustained uranium prices in the future.

UUUU Poised to Capture Market Opportunities

Energy Fuels has four long-term contracts with major U.S. nuclear utilities that require deliveries of base quantities of 2.8 million pounds of uranium through 2030.

The company is preparing two additional mines in Colorado and Wyoming (Whirlwind and Nichols Ranch), which could increase uranium production to a run rate of more than two million pounds of uranium per year as early as 2026. Energy Fuels is also advancing several other large-scale U.S. mine projects to raise the capacity to 5 million pounds per year to bet on the robust uranium market conditions. The company expects to commence an ore-buying program from third-party miners in 2024, which is expected to further increase its uranium production profile.

In a Nutshell

Backed by its debt-free balance sheet, Energy Fuels is advancing its growth plans to capitalize on the expected surge in uranium demand. However, its growing exposure to REEs will place it against a formidable competitor like China. Higher costs associated with its expansion efforts will dent earnings. If the shipment issues at Pinyon persist, the company will fall short of its production target for 2024.

Investors should monitor the company’s developments closely for a more appropriate entry point. For those who already own the stock, it will be prudent to stay invested for solid long-term prospects of the uranium markets. The stock’s Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) supports our thesis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

