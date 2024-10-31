Energy Fuels reports Q3 EPS (7c), consensus (4c)

Reports Q3 revenue $4.05M, consensus $5.1M. “Uranium drives our current financial outlook, while rare earth elements and heavy mineral sand products are significantly adding to our long-term value and growth strategy,” said CEO Mark Chalmers. “This quarter, we maintained our clean balance sheet while adding a new long-term U.S. utility customer, completing another spot sale of U3O8, and commencing processing of the large inventory stockpile of uranium feedstock at the White Mesa Mill, which is expected to continue well into 2025 and beyond….Our acquisition of Base Resources Limited and its world-class Toliara heavy mineral sands/monazite project in Madagascar on October 2, 2024 is an exciting step in achieving these objectives.”

