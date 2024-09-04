Energizer Gains on Consumer Engagement: Is the Stock Worth Buying?

Energizer Holdings Inc. ENR has developed a comprehensive strategic vision to achieve sustainable growth and profitability. This plan focuses on enhancing consumer engagement, expanding market presence, driving innovation, reducing debt and improving operational efficiency.



The company’s initiatives, such as Project Momentum, underline its commitment to improving margins and strengthening its financial position. By staying agile in a competitive market, Energizer is well-positioned to navigate challenges and maintain long-term success. Driven by these factors, the company’s shares have gained 12% compared with the industry’s 6.1% growth in the past three months.



Technical indicators are supportive of Energizer’s strong performance. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength reflects positive market perception and confidence in its financial health and prospects.



From a valuation perspective, the stock presents an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.78, below the five-year median of 0.84 and the industry’s average of 1.43, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector. It currently has a Value Score of A, which further validates its appeal.



ENR’s Innovation, Market Expansion and Efficiency Bode Well

The company’s focus on strengthening brand loyalty through targeted pricing and promotions ensures profitability while boosting market share. A key component of this strategy is Project Momentum, an initiative aimed at cost-saving measures and improving operational efficiencies, which has already delivered significant savings and enhanced the adjusted gross margin. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Project Momentum contributed $14 million in savings, which drove the gross margin 270 basis points to 41.5%.



Energizer’s market expansion plans are focused on leveraging its global distribution network to accelerate growth in developing markets. At the same time, the company continues to innovate across its product lines, introducing new products in categories such as portable power and auto care to meet evolving consumer needs. This focus on innovation is expected to strengthen its market position and contribute to sustained growth in the coming years.



Debt reduction remains a central pillar of Energizer’s financial strategy. Over the past two years, the company has paid down more than $430 million in debt, significantly lowering its leverage and enhancing its financial stability. This disciplined financial management approach has reduced financial risks and strengthened the balance sheet, positioning ENR favorably for long-term success.



Segment performance has also been strong, particularly in the Auto Care and Battery segments, both of which have shown consistent growth. The Auto Care segment saw a 2.2% increase in revenues and a 470-basis point rise in the profit margin while the Battery segment's profit grew 6.2% in the fiscal third quarter. These results highlight Energizer's effective management of its diverse portfolio and its ability to drive performance across key business areas.

Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Energizer

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has been revised upward, reflecting the positive sentiment around Energizer. Over the past 30 days, analysts have increased their estimates for the current year by 6 cents to $3.27 per share and the next year by 14 cents to $3.54. These estimates indicate year-over-year growth 5.8% and 8.4%, respectively.

Conclusion

Energizer's focus on sustainable growth through strategic initiatives like Project Momentum, coupled with its strong technical and financial performance, positions it favorably in the market. With attractive valuation metrics and continued operational improvements, the stock presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking long-term growth and profitability. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other Key Picks

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings OLLI, Edgewell Personal Care Co. EPC and International Flavors & Fragrances IFF.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet , a value retailer of brand-name merchandise at drastically reduced prices, has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



OLLI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI’s current-financial year’s earnings and sales indicates growth of 12.7% and 8.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Edgewell manufactures and markets personal care products. It presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. EPC has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 88.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Edgewell’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 17.2% and 1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



International Flavors & Fragrances is a global leader in high-value ingredients and solutions for food and beverage, home and personal care, and health & wellness markets. It has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current financial-year earnings indicates growth of 26.1% from the year-ago figure. IFF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.6%.

