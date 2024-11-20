Energizer downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman downgraded Energizer (ENR) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $36, up from $34. While the company is “fundamentally on solid footing,” the shares appear fully valued, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Energizer posted a good fiscal Q4 and offered an above-consensus outlook for fiscal 2025 with continued margin expansion, debt pay down, and an anticipated return to organic sales growth. That said, the shares now “look well-valued, and we see limited upside from,” Barclays contends.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.