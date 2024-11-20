News & Insights

Energizer downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

November 20, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman downgraded Energizer (ENR) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $36, up from $34. While the company is “fundamentally on solid footing,” the shares appear fully valued, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Energizer posted a good fiscal Q4 and offered an above-consensus outlook for fiscal 2025 with continued margin expansion, debt pay down, and an anticipated return to organic sales growth. That said, the shares now “look well-valued, and we see limited upside from,” Barclays contends.

