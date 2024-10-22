News & Insights

Stocks

Energisme SA Sees Growth and Stronger Financials

October 22, 2024 — 01:02 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Energisme SA (FR:ALNRG) has released an update.

Energisme SA reports a solid financial performance in the first half of 2024, with a 2% increase in revenue and significant improvements in EBITDA due to reduced operating costs. The company is poised for accelerated growth from 2025, driven by new product offerings and regulatory changes in energy management systems.

For further insights into FR:ALNRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.