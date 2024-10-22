Energisme SA Sees Growth and Stronger Financials

Energisme SA (FR:ALNRG) has released an update.

Energisme SA reports a solid financial performance in the first half of 2024, with a 2% increase in revenue and significant improvements in EBITDA due to reduced operating costs. The company is poised for accelerated growth from 2025, driven by new product offerings and regulatory changes in energy management systems.

For further insights into FR:ALNRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.