Energean Israel Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

November 28, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Energean (GB:ENOG) has released an update.

Energean Israel Limited reports a significant rise in revenue and profit for the nine months ending September 2024, with revenue jumping to $974.9 million and net profit reaching $297.4 million compared to $156.9 million in the previous year. The company also saw an increase in total assets and equity, indicating strong financial health despite higher finance costs and dividend payouts. Investors may find Energean’s impressive financial performance and growth prospects promising as the company continues its operations in the energy sector.

