News & Insights

Stocks

Enel S.p.A. Unveils Strategic Plan for Sustainable Growth

November 18, 2024 — 12:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enel S.p.A. (IT:ENEL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Enel S.p.A. has unveiled its 2025-2027 Strategic Plan, highlighting a robust investment of 43 billion euros to drive sustainable growth and enhance shareholder value. The plan focuses on increasing investments in networks and renewables, with a revised upward dividend policy, aiming to boost ordinary EBITDA and net income significantly by 2027. This strategic shift is expected to accelerate the energy transition and improve profitability through efficient capital allocation.

For further insights into IT:ENEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.