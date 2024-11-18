Enel S.p.A. Unveils Strategic Plan for Sustainable Growth

Enel S.p.A. (IT:ENEL) has released an update.

Enel S.p.A. has unveiled its 2025-2027 Strategic Plan, highlighting a robust investment of 43 billion euros to drive sustainable growth and enhance shareholder value. The plan focuses on increasing investments in networks and renewables, with a revised upward dividend policy, aiming to boost ordinary EBITDA and net income significantly by 2027. This strategic shift is expected to accelerate the energy transition and improve profitability through efficient capital allocation.

