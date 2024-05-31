News & Insights

Endurance RP Details Asset Impairment Evaluation

May 31, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

Endurance RP (HK:0575) has released an update.

Regent Pacific Group Limited has issued a supplemental announcement to their 2023 annual report, providing extra details on the impairment of right-of-use and intangible assets due to continuous losses in their Biopharma and Corporate Investment segments. An independent valuation by Masterpiece Valuation Advisory Limited indicated no impairment was needed for the intellectual property of Deep Longevity Limited, despite a conservative cash flow forecast leading to a full impairment on right-of-use assets.

