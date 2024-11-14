News & Insights

Endúr ASA Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Expanding Backlog

November 14, 2024 — 01:41 am EST

Endur ASA (DE:4ZT0) has released an update.

Endúr ASA reported a strong third quarter for 2024, with revenues increasing by 28% to NOK 744.4 million and adjusted EBITDA rising by 12% to NOK 117.1 million. The company’s order backlog nearly doubled due to new contracts in Marine Infrastructure and Aquaculture Solutions, highlighting favorable market conditions and a competitive edge. Endúr expects continued growth driven by the new Norwegian Transport Plan and opportunities in land-based fish farming.

