Endesa upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital upgraded Endesa (ELEZY) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of EUR 24, up from EUR 20. The analyst believes Endesa’s increased network exposure should contribute to reduce the valuation gap of the company versus peers.

