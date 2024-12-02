Endesa upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital upgraded Endesa (ELEZY) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of EUR 24, up from EUR 20. The analyst believes Endesa’s increased network exposure should contribute to reduce the valuation gap of the company versus peers.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.