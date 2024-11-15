Endesa Expands Renewable Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition

Endesa SA (ES:ELE) has released an update.

Endesa SA has announced a strategic acquisition of Corporación Acciona Hidráulica, expanding its renewable energy portfolio with 34 hydroelectric plants in northeast Spain. This €1 billion deal will enhance Endesa’s self-produced renewable energy capacity, boosting its position in the sector with a total installed hydroelectric capacity exceeding 5.3 GW in Spain. The transaction, expected to close in the first half of 2025, aligns with Endesa’s growth strategy and will be financed through existing cash flows.

For further insights into ES:ELE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.