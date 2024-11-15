News & Insights

Stocks

Endesa Expands Renewable Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition

November 15, 2024 — 12:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Endesa SA (ES:ELE) has released an update.

Endesa SA has announced a strategic acquisition of Corporación Acciona Hidráulica, expanding its renewable energy portfolio with 34 hydroelectric plants in northeast Spain. This €1 billion deal will enhance Endesa’s self-produced renewable energy capacity, boosting its position in the sector with a total installed hydroelectric capacity exceeding 5.3 GW in Spain. The transaction, expected to close in the first half of 2025, aligns with Endesa’s growth strategy and will be financed through existing cash flows.

For further insights into ES:ELE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.