Endeavor Group Sells OpenBet and IMG ARENA

Endeavor Group Holdings has announced the sale of OpenBet and IMG ARENA to OB Global Holdings in a management buyout valued at about $450 million, with backing from Ariel Emanuel. This move aims to fuel market expansion and product innovation, with OpenBet’s CEO Jordan Levin remaining at the helm. The transaction is aligned with Endeavor’s take-private strategy and is subject to regulatory approvals, reflecting OpenBet’s strong growth trajectory and industry position.

