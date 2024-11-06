Encore Capital reports Q3 EPS $1.28, consensus $1.48

Reports Q3 revenue $ $367.1M, consensus $360.7M.”Encore’s strong third quarter performance was largely driven by our MCM business in the U.S.,” said Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer. “U.S. market supply continues to grow to record levels, driven by the highest U.S. charge off rate in more than 10 years coupled with growth in lending. Amid these favorable market conditions, MCM continues to deliver on this robust opportunity with portfolio purchases of $230 million, up 28% compared to the year ago quarter, while collections in the quarter were at their highest level since 2021.” “For our Cabot business in the U.K. and Europe, the portfolio purchasing market remains competitive. We are maintaining discipline and our selective approach to purchasing portfolios in the region as we continue to see slow improvement in portfolio pricing, although pricing still does not yet consistently reflect the higher cost of capital. This approach has led to better purchase price multiples compared to a year ago.” In the third quarter, the company exited the secured NPL market in Spain, which was a small, niche portion of Cabot’s business. The sale of these assets resulted in a pre-tax loss of $8 million, or ( 27c ) per share. “Due to our continued strong operational and investment execution, we are again raising our 2024 guidance which we originally established in February and revised upward in August. We now anticipate our global portfolio purchasing this year will exceed $1,250 million and we expect our year-over-year collections growth to be approximately 15% to over $2,125M. As always, we remain committed to the critical role we play in the consumer credit ecosystem and to helping consumers restore their financial health,” said Masih.

