ENCE Energia y Celulosa Announces 2024 Interim Dividend

ENCE Energia y Celulosa has announced a second interim dividend of 0.033 euros per share for 2024, amounting to a total gross payout of approximately 14.2 million euros. This dividend will be distributed through Banco Santander, with key dates including a payment date on November 7, 2024, and a last trading date for dividend eligibility on November 4, 2024. The company assures sufficient liquidity for this distribution.

