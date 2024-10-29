News & Insights

Stocks

ENCE Energia y Celulosa Announces 2024 Interim Dividend

October 29, 2024 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ENCE Energia y Celulosa (ES:ENC) has released an update.

ENCE Energia y Celulosa has announced a second interim dividend of 0.033 euros per share for 2024, amounting to a total gross payout of approximately 14.2 million euros. This dividend will be distributed through Banco Santander, with key dates including a payment date on November 7, 2024, and a last trading date for dividend eligibility on November 4, 2024. The company assures sufficient liquidity for this distribution.

For further insights into ES:ENC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.