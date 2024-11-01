Enbridge reports Q3 adjusted EPS C$0.55, consensus C$0.40

CEO Greg Ebel commented: “This quarter, we concluded the successful acquisition of the three U.S. natural gas utilities first announced in September 2023. The assets are a perfect fit within Enbridge’s (ENB) existing low-risk business model, offer reliable cash flow, and come with embedded quick-cycle growth opportunities. I am very proud of our team’s commitment to execution and ongoing integration efforts and look forward to working with our new colleagues and stakeholders to deliver safe, reliable, affordable energy to over 7 million Gas Distribution customers in North America. Across the business, we saw strong utilization of our assets which drove another solid quarter of financial results, positioning us to achieve full-year guidance for the 19th year in a row. We expect to be near the top of our 2024 EBITDA range, and close to the mid-point of our original DCF per share guidance range. The macro-outlook for energy infrastructure demand and the value of incumbency has never been higher…Electricity demand for data centers, natural gas demand for industrial growth and onshoring, and renewable power demand to help customers meet emissions targets are driving unprecedented customer conversations. In addition, domestic and international oil demand highlight the necessity of integrated infrastructure, and Enbridge is there to provide it. Together, our four core businesses provide a highly diversified and valuable portfolio for both customers and investors”.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ENB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.