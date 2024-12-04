Enbridge Announces Dividend Hike and Growth Outlook

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Enbridge Inc. has announced its 2025 financial guidance with an increased annual dividend, reflecting a 3% rise to $3.77 per share, effective March 2025. The company reaffirms its growth outlook with projected EBITDA between $19.4 billion and $20.0 billion, alongside a steady rise in distributable cash flow per share. This positions Enbridge as a key player in meeting the rising energy demands due to global oil consumption and natural gas needs.
For further insights into TSE:ENB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- A New “Anti-Woke ETF” Takes Aim at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant Close to Nickel
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.