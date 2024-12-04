News & Insights

Enbridge Announces Dividend Hike and Growth Outlook

December 04, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) has released an update.

Enbridge Inc. has announced its 2025 financial guidance with an increased annual dividend, reflecting a 3% rise to $3.77 per share, effective March 2025. The company reaffirms its growth outlook with projected EBITDA between $19.4 billion and $20.0 billion, alongside a steady rise in distributable cash flow per share. This positions Enbridge as a key player in meeting the rising energy demands due to global oil consumption and natural gas needs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
