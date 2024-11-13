News & Insights

Stocks

EnBio Holdings Supports Hydropower Growth in Indonesia

November 13, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EnBio Holdings, Inc. (JP:6092) has released an update.

J-Power has acquired a 28.375% stake in PT Mulya Energi Lestari, a company focused on hydropower in Indonesia, which is part of Alamport Renewables’ portfolio. This investment is expected to boost MEL’s development of hydropower projects, aligning with Indonesia’s renewable energy goals. EnBio Holdings, through its subsidiary, has been instrumental in supporting MEL’s growth from its inception.

For further insights into JP:6092 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.