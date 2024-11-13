EnBio Holdings Supports Hydropower Growth in Indonesia

EnBio Holdings, Inc. (JP:6092) has released an update.

J-Power has acquired a 28.375% stake in PT Mulya Energi Lestari, a company focused on hydropower in Indonesia, which is part of Alamport Renewables’ portfolio. This investment is expected to boost MEL’s development of hydropower projects, aligning with Indonesia’s renewable energy goals. EnBio Holdings, through its subsidiary, has been instrumental in supporting MEL’s growth from its inception.

